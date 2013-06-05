Living Beyond Existence: California Couple's New Book Provides Vital Understanding of Life, Death and the Afterlife

Bay Area, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- As a psychic medium, Shannon Amy Smith had helped hundreds of people find solace in their own times of need. However, one night in 2007 changed both her life and that of her husband, Bryon Richard Smith, forever.



‘Living Beyond Existence: Kirby's Gift from the Afterlife’ is their story; a life-changing depiction that is helping thousands of people understand this life, the afterlife and the myriad of seemingly impossible questions that both throw up.



Synopsis:



Life, Death, The Afterlife, The Meaning Of Each, and Together What Do They All Mean? If you are searching for answers to any of these questions then this is the book for you. In a very personal and revealing tell-all, three people are brought together during a life-altering five hour event in which all of these questions-and more-were answered. God, Jesus, Hell, When Does Life Begin, Is Life Elsewhere, Do Animals Have Souls, and Will It All End in 2012! This is a True Story and this book will change your outlook on why you are here, where you will go when you die, and what your true purpose in existence is!



As Bryon explains, the book was inspired by a very real, illuminating and eventually life-changing event.



“In October of 2007 Shannon channeled Kirby, my deceased cousin, for five hours; answering my questions about the night of his car accident in 1981 that took his life, how he brought Shannon and I together in 2001, what is the afterlife like, what is God like, what is our purpose in life, along with other important questions about existence,” he says.



Continuing, “This book will help to comfort and heal those who have lost a loved one and are still suffering from it. It will also give people who are lost and uncertain about their future a new understanding about life, death and the afterlife. I had no interest in or talent for writing before this experience, but I now have seven poetry books published and ideas for dozens of books. I believe each of these is an additional gift from Kirby.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I enjoyed the book immensely. This definitely gave a new perspective to life after death! It created questions that have not been thrown out there before,” says Norma K. Crosby, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “This book is an awesome read and very thought provoking. This book will start many discussions. It is a must read for everybody.”



With such a compelling story to tell, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Living Beyond Existence: Kirby's Gift from the Afterlife’ is available now: http://amzn.to/10MLCNa



For more information, visit the couple’s official website: http://www.livingbeyondexistence.com/



About Bryon Richard Smith

Bryon (pronounced Brian) was born in Fremont, California and has lived throughout Northern California. He also lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for two years. He was born in Washington Hospital, graduated from Washington High, and is currently married to his second wife who is from Washington State ... how's that for karma? He is the author of the seven Poems from Purgatory Series of poetry books, a book of science fiction titled The Destiny Trilogy, another trilogy about teenage psychics titled The Paranormals, and also the Trolley the Tarantula series of children's books. Also three more stories are being written titled The Ethereals, The Moaning Diaries, and Captain Icon. All are planned to be published.



Shannon was born in Renton, Washington and raised throughout Washington State, living in Sunnyvale, California, for two years as a teenager before her family moved back to Washington. Shannon is a very gifted psychic medium as well as a very talented writer-poet in her own right. Her poetry is highlighted in the first two Purgatory Series of poetry books, which includes a poem entitled How God Made Red based on her oldest daughter Kali. She is also the author of two children's books titled Timid Tina and Scaredy Cow, and Cassie the Artist, the latter being inspired by her youngest daughter of the same name. All are planned to be published.



Bryon and Shannon have been together since May of 2001, were hand fasted in August of 2002, and were married in August of 2003. They currently live in the Bay Area in Northern California. Shannon has been writing off and on throughout most of her life, while Bryon only started writing full time in September of 2008.