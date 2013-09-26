Living Dayton Ohio Features Doctor Wolf's Liposuction Tips on Surgery Day

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Good cosmetic surgery is now safer and more advanced than ever, but cosmetic surgery using outdated techniques still carries many of the same risks that gave the practice an unsavoury reputation in its early days. Dr Wolf is a renowned cosmetic surgeon in Ohio on the cutting edge of modern practice, and he recently made an appearance on Living Dayton Ohio as a resident expert on the subject, providing professional guidance on liposuction procedures as part of a feature for Surgery Day.



In a segment entitled “Liposuction - What You Need To Know”, Dr Wolf was invited to share his tips on liposuction procedures for patients. Dr. Wolf described several tips to help patients ensure their safety, including a strong warning against discount liposuction. His simple advice was that, ‘you get what you pay for’ when it comes to cosmetic surgery and aggressive sales tactics are usually an indicator of lax practices.



The liposuction surgery tips include understanding the surgery and setting realistic expectations for the results, ensuring the surgeon is board certified, and asking detailed questions to get a full understanding of the stresses the procedure may place on the body, the recovery period, and other pertinent details.



A spokesperson for Dr Wolf explained, “Dr Wolf uses a meticulous and comprehensive approach to preparing patients for liposuction. The surgery offers pre-admission therapy to ensure that individuals are mentally balanced and ready to commit to the procedure. They check EKG and blood work to identify simple things like calcium or potassium deficiencies and anaemia that can affect surgery. Finally, Laser Lipo Plus is administered using the latest and greatest available techniques and technology to ensure a safe and effective procedure."



About Dr Wolf

Dr. Raymond Wolf is a board certified phlebologist and a highly qualified, experienced cosmetic surgeon. His practice offers procedures such as facelifts, tummy tucks and body contouring lipolysis as well as medical procedures to correct problematic spider veins and varicose veins. The practice also offers anti-wrinkle and anti-aging treatments such as Botox, Juvederm, Restylane and Alloderm to smooth wrinkle lines on the forehead, eyes and around the mouth area. Dr. Wolf has been performing highly effective and safe surgical and non-surgical procedures in the greater Dayton Area since 1989. For more information, please visit: http://www.advancedthera.com