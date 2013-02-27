Living Free Home Announces Their New Low Price Guarantee on Mobility Solutions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- When looking for handicap chairs or chair stair lifts it can be liberating, but also deterring because of the unknown expenses. No matter what the mobility solutions are needed for, Living Free Home does not want anyone to stress about price, because they are guaranteeing that they will always beat their competitor’s. So, for those who have been searching for the right time to buy or have been putting off getting a ramp or lift installed, now is the time.



Living Free Home likes to think of themselves as different from the other retailers out there by offering free accessibility analysis, the highest quality of equipment, and dedication to helping others make their lives easier with mobility solutions. They are one of the only companies who offer installation for their equipment, and not only that but free installation. The professionals at Living Free Home are dedicated to providing those in the Philadelphia, New Jersey, Boston and Metropolitan NYC area with unique chairs for handicapped individuals. They will be sure to guarantee that if one finds a lower price on the same exact product, whether it is chair stair lifts or wheelchair ramps that include the delivery and installation, Living Free Home will beat that price by 10%.



After a professional from Living Free Home has helped determine what mobility equipment works best for them, the certified technicians will be able to install the ramps, etc. that will fit perfectly to the home. Knowing that the they are certified technicians allows Living Free Home customers to be rest assured and trust that it will be properly installed. So, don’t wait any longer, head over to one of the retail locations or make an appointment online to meet with someone to find the lowest possible prices guaranteed.



About Living Free Home

The stair lift installation company is a part of the Home Care of America who is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle and helping those with the most unique mobility solutions. Living Free Home has multiple locations available in New Jersey, where an experienced professional will always be there to help anyone looking to increase their mobility throughout the home. Their professionals are committed to coming up with a solution that will address all of one’s needs, allowing those to gain a sense of independence. It doesn’t stop there; they will make sure the highest quality of equipment is installed properly so anyone using it is safe.



For more information visit http://www.livingfreehome.com