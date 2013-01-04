Living Free Home Is Now Giving Free Home Evaluations and Estimates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- When the time comes for a home to be outfitted with a wheelchair ramp, threshold ramp or a handicapped lift the first thing to go into people’s minds is “how much will this cost?” While this is a just question to be asking, Living Free Home and its associates would like its customers to think about the benefits and happiness it will bring to the person/people who will now have easier access to their home. With this in mind, Living Free Home is now giving Free home evaluations as well as estimates to those who are in need of outfitting their home with additions that will make the home more accessible for those in a wheelchair or need assistance.



When people contact Living Free Home, the first thing they will notice is how kind and attentive the associates that work for Living Free Home give to each person who contacts them. They understand that while this process might be stressful, the people should also be happy. Living Free Home has helped so many people that they know how much something like a handicapped lift can affect a family. Not only does the lift make like easier for those in a wheel chair, but it also makes life for those who used to struggle with getting the wheel chair up the stairs a lot easier as well.



Anyone in need of some sort of wheel chair ramp, lift or any other assistance that may be needed to help someone with a handicap live easier should contact Living Free Home today. They are always more than ready to assist those in need, and they do it with a smile.



About Living Free Home

Living Free Home is a division of Home Care America. This is a group of dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds, all dedicated to serving those who have special needs. Many have worked in businesses providing care to the elderly and mobility-challenged. Living Free Home will have a representative meet with its clients in person; find out their unique needs, and then come up with an individualized solution to keep their client mobile within their home.



For more information visit http://www.livingfreehome.com