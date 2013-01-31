Living Free Home Now Has Custom Curved Rail Model Stair Lifts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- In order for elderly people to stay at home and not have to move into a nursing home, the person needs to be able to move around their home easily. In order to assist these people, Living Free Home now has custom curved rail modeled stair lifts available.



The leading accidents at home for the elderly are falls. To make sure that the person is safe it is a good idea to install a handicap lift because when someone falls on the stairs, their injuries are much more severe. The Electra Ride III Curved Rail Stair lift is a great stair lift to help the elderly safely and efficiently move freely throughout their entire home without the assistance of another person and more importantly without the fear of stairs that most people take for granted.



The quality and style of this stair lift is unmatched. People have to look at the big picture and not think of the stair lift as an “eye sore” and look at it is as a vital at home assistance tool that makes what can be a dangerous stressful situation a calm easy procedure. Stair lifts in NJ have never been easier to get and Living Free Home stands by their commitment to their customers.



About Living Free Home

Living Free Home’s personnel are dedicated people from diverse backgrounds that strive to help people with their special needs. Living Free Home provides representatives to meet with their clients in person; find out what they need, and then come up with an individualized solution to keep their client mobile and within their home.



For more information visit http://www.livingfreehome.com