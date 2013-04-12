Living Free Home Now Offers the Elan Stair Lift

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Living Free Home is proud to announce that they are now offering the Elan Stair Lifts. Their handicap lifts come in five options including the Elan Stair Lift, Premium Stair Lift, Custom (Curved Rail) Stair Lift, Outdoor/Commercial Stair Lift, or the Vertical Stair Lift.



The Elan Stair Lift’s model is the Bruno SRE-3000, which is quiet and compact. It is the ideal stair lift for any home, as the rail hides all of the mechanical components and the seat, armrests, and footrest all fold up into the unit so family and friends will have no inconveniences while using the stairs. The Bruno SRE-3000 offers a lot of value as it has many standard features that are only found on the more expensive units. The simplicity of this model makes the Elan easier and more cost-effective to install over other stair lifts. The Bruno SRE-3000 is battery operated, which will ensure operation during a power outage. All of the components flip up, which creates full, use of stairs for family and friends. It has a generous seat size and can be installed on either side of the stairway. The track on the Bruno SRE-3000 is covered, giving it a clean and attractive looking rail. The start and stop features on this model provides a very smooth ride without any hesitation.



The Premium Stair Lift’s model is the Bruno SRE-2010 Electra-Ride. This model offers upgraded features from the Elan model, while still offering the same outstanding features. With the Bruno SRE-2010 Electra-Ride, there are seven different choices of upholstery. There are also visual coded diagnostics and a new offset swivel seat that makes the entry and exit position at the top landing safer and easier. The Custom Curved Rail model is the Bruno CRE-2100 Electra-Ride lll. This model can be installed on any curved stairway. This model accommodates passengers up to 350 lbs. and can be mounted on either side of the staircase. It can be installed in less than three weeks and will add to the functionality of your home while not compromising the elegance. The Out Door and Commercial model is the Bruno SRE-2000e Electra-Ride Elite Outdoor model. It is designed specifically for outdoor use with a weather-resistant cover system that travels with the chair. This cover system protects it from the elements when it’s not in use. The Vertical Platform’s model is the Bruno Vertical Platform Lift (VPL-3100). This model offers an automatic self-lowering folding ramp with a 750 lb. lifting capacity.



Call Living Free Home today and a certified technician will give a free Home Accessibility Analysis to assess any stair lift needs.



About Living Free Home

Living Free Home’s personnel are dedicated people from diverse backgrounds that strive to help people with their special needs. Living Free Home provides representatives to meet with their clients in person; find out what they need, and then come up with an individualized solution to keep their client mobile and within their home.



For more information visit http://www.livingfreehome.com/.