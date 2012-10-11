Living Free Home Now Provides Stair Lifts as Part of Their Accessibility Solutions

Madison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Living Free Home now offers its customers the best collection of stair lifts. Whether a customer has had an accident, or simply found it more difficult for them to get around, a stair lift from Living Free Home makes mobility easier. Living Free Homes also provides accessibility solutions such as stair lifts to customers in Philadelphia, NJ, NY, and Boston.



The accessibility solution of owning a home home stair lift makes getting up and down much safer for a disabled customer. This is because the simple movements of getting up and down too quickly can sometimes cause dizziness or nausea. And for others, the pain of arthritis has become too great in the knees and hips that customers need help. Living Free Home’s main goal is to foster the dignity and autonomy of their clients. That is why they look for the very best chairs to meet each customer’s specific needs and offer them at the best possible prices. Their collection includes Elan, Premium, Custom Curve Rail, outdoor/commercial and vertical platform lifts, all featuring their own unique style and comfort.



Free shipping applies to any design of stair lifts delivered anywhere in the lower 48 states, with additional charges added to freight going to Hawaii, Alaska, and internationally. The Living Free Home Low Price Guarantee: Despite the major differences between them and other retailers (most other retailers do not offer installation, let alone FREE installation), Living Free Home will always beat competitor prices. If a person finds a lower price on the exact same product, including delivery and installation, they will beat that price by 10%. "Same" is defined as an item of the same styling, by the same manufacturer and same item number.



About Living Free Home

Living Free Home, a division of Home Care America, is a group of dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds, all dedicated to serving those who have special needs. Living Free Home operates two retail locations where employees can be reached every day. They are dedicated professionals who will do whatever it takes to make sure their customers get the stair lift they need and installed just the way it should be.



For more information, call 888-545-4846 or visit http://www.livingfreehomeliftchairs.com.