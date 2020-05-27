Living off the Land Never Looked So Good.

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Six weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown, you're probably starting to get tired of the same old same old. Why not try a new hobby and be kind to mother earth at the same time?



Grow tents are a great way to grow your own food from home and live off the land. Not only is growing produce at home a fun and rewarding activity for the whole family, it is a great way to help reduce your plastic consumption, as you'll be buying less fresh produce in stores that's almost always wrapped in plastic packaging.



Green Spirit have a vast selection of grow tent kits available with free nationwide delivery for orders over £50, a deal that's hard to say no to!



In your own garden or home, tomatoes, carrots and mushrooms are easy to grow and delicious choices for beginners who have just purchased a grow tent. Ginger, kale and spinach are also popular choices. Improving your immune system has never been easier with fresh, homegrown produce at your disposal. Reap the benefits of a grow tent and order today!



