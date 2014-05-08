Living Room Furniture Markets in China Latest Market Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Living Room Furniture Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Living Room Furniture Markets In China
China's demand for living room furniture has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. LIVING ROOM FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Living Room Furniture Industry Overview
Industry Structure and Composition
Market Size
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Living Room Furniture Producer’s Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. LIVING ROOM FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Raw Materials
Forestry Industry Outlook
Lumber Production and Demand
Living Room Furniture Sales and Demand
Fabric Sofa Sales and Demand
Leather Sofa Sales and Demand
Sofa Bed Sales and Demand
Armchairs Sales and Demand
Coffee Table Sales and Demand
Wall Unit Sales and Demand
Entertainment Center Furniture Sales and Demand
Bookcases and Bookshelves Sales and Demand
Screen Sales and Demand
China Living Room Furniture Imports and Exports
Pricing Trend
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