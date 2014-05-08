Living Room Furniture Markets in China Latest Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Living Room Furniture Markets In China



China's demand for living room furniture has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/living-room-furniture-markets-in-china



TABLE OF CONTENT



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



To Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/196756



III. LIVING ROOM FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Living Room Furniture Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Living Room Furniture Producer’s Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196756



IV. LIVING ROOM FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Raw Materials

Forestry Industry Outlook

Lumber Production and Demand

Living Room Furniture Sales and Demand

Fabric Sofa Sales and Demand

Leather Sofa Sales and Demand

Sofa Bed Sales and Demand

Armchairs Sales and Demand

Coffee Table Sales and Demand

Wall Unit Sales and Demand

Entertainment Center Furniture Sales and Demand

Bookcases and Bookshelves Sales and Demand

Screen Sales and Demand

China Living Room Furniture Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E-mail: sales@marketresearchreports.biz