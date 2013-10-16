Living the Green Way -- Green Eco Living Sustainable by Design Without Causing the Earth

Chorley, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Green Eco Living is one of the primary providers of eco-friendly, energy-efficient home garden buildings, lodges, hotel boutique rooms, and camping pods. The company is based in Lancashire and designs, build, install, and supply home office pod all over the UK.



They plan, prepare and build contemporary garden offices. From the groundwork, to laying of the foundations, to interior designing, they guarantee that in a few days, you can move in to your new home or office and start enjoying your green environment. They make use of the latest material technologies which makes for ultra modern design, functionality, and energy saving features and functionality.



“More and more people are working from home these days and one of the most important requirements for this growing group of home workers is having a warm and comfortable office. Our home garden rooms, offices, and studios offer a well insulated place of work that will surely keep you cozy and warm in the winter and cool during the summer. No matter what your requirements are, from a tiny garden office to something bigger like a game room where family and friends can relax and bond, Green Eco offices are able to provide the perfect solution to suit your needs.”



What makes Green Eco Living Different?



They have developed the most thermally efficient process in the UK. The process creates Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS Panel) which enables their product to be one of the best energy efficient products in the market. Not only does this process yield environmental benefits; it also presents architectural benefits since it requires high quality construction method, it also bears construction process benefits such as quick turnaround time for greater satisfaction and increased builder’s production capacity.



To learn more about the company and its green service offerings, check their website at www.greenecoliving.co.uk.