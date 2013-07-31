Living Well Care Home Acquires Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington

Bristol, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- On June 13, Living Well Care Home became the owner and operator of the Ethan Allen Residence located on North Avenue in Burlington, VT. This expansion into Chittenden County allows Living Well to serve 34 additional residents, thereby expanding its unique and award-winning approach to aging and care.



The Ethan Allen Residence was chosen as the first in a series of anticipated future expansions of Living Well both for the opportunity to immediately serve more people and because of its experienced staff, which will enhance Living Well's profile.



“One of the most exciting things about this expansion is that we are going to be working with a staff that has years of experience and incredible expertise in the field,” said Dee Deluca, Living Well’s administrator. “That experience is going to be invaluable as we work to incorporate Living Well’s core principles into the programming at the Ethan Allen Residence.”



These principles include a fundamental belief in Dynamic Governance, in which residents are actively involved in all aspects of their physical, emotional and spiritual care. Living Well also focuses on community outreach, the use of locally-grown, organic whole foods, physical movement and a reduction of pharmaceutical medications.



“Our approach to healthcare for our residents involves what we call the Health Triad,” say Deluca. “This triad involves treating the entire person’s physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, as well as diet and exercise. We have seen incredible results at our location in Bristol based on this approach and are excited to help others realize similar results at the Ethan Allen Residence.”



The Health Triad includes the participation of a naturopathic doctor and/or doctor of oriental medicine; a PhD or RN that understands traditional as well as complementary medicine; and alternative therapies, such as art, sound, music, tai chi and cooking.



The Ethan Allen Residence is located at 1200 North Avenue in Burlington, VT.



Living Well Care Home is located at 71 Maple Street in Bristol, VT.



