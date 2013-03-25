LivingArcadia.com Begins Selling Single Family Homes in Martinsburg, West Virginia with 100% Financing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Buying a first home can be a nerve-wracking decision. It’s one of the biggest decisions many people make in life. But some home developers want to make buying that first home an enjoyable experience, not a stressful one.



At LivingArcadia.com has been getting a lot of attention recently for being committed to making a home purchase an enjoyable experience. LivingArcadia.com is the online home of Arcadia Communities, a community development project currently underway in Martinsburg, West Virginia and Charles Town, West Virginia.



Arcadia Communities has a number of features which set it apart from other development projects. As a company spokesperson explains, one of the biggest differences involves financing and purchasing that first home:



“Our goal is to make achieving the goal of home ownership as easy as possible for community residents. For that reason, we offer 100% financing packages with no money down. That means homeowners don’t have to devote their life savings to a down payment and can keep that money in a savings account. With financing offers like this, we feel any qualified individuals can achieve their goal of home ownership.”



Financing is an important part of purchasing that first home. However, the LivingArcadia.com website explains that this is just one of many selling features found in Arcadia Communities. Other popular features include standardized home furnishings like:



-Upgraded kitchen appliances

-Granite countertops

-46” flatscreen LCD TV

-Landscaping packages with sodded yards

-10’ ceilings

-8’ garage doors

-Jetted master bath tubs



All of these features and furnishings come standard on new homes in Arcadia Communities. At LivingArcadia.com, visitors can also browse through the types of homes that are currently available in each of the Arcadia Communities around West Virginia.



Those looking for new homes in Charles Town WV will be interested in learning more about the Arcadia Chase community project, which is located a short drive away from the DC metro area as well as Dulles International Airport. A photo gallery of the community can be found at LivingArcadia.com.



Meanwhile, another Arcadia Communities project in Martinsburg, WV is called Arcadia Springs. Nestled in the heart of Martinsburg, Arcadia Springs is designed to combine the natural beauty of the West Virginia countryside with the convenient location of Martinsburg, making it an attractive option for any families interested in finding new homes in Martinsburg WV.



There are a number of different types of homes available in each of the Arcadia Communities. Specific floor plans can be viewed at LivingArcadia.com along with pricing information and bonus features for each of these models.



About LivingArcadia.com

LivingArcadia.com is the online home of Arcadia Communities, a series of communities located around Virginia and West Virginia. LivingArcadia.com is currently showcasing Arcadia Springs in Martinsburg, WV as well as Arcadia Chase in Charles Town, WV. For more information, please visit: http://livingarcadia.com