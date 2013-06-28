LivinginDubai.org - Ex-Pats Find Dubai Comfortable

Ipswich, GB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The recent movement of many international companies to Dubai has many considering relocating to the area. Given the large benefits of doing so, it is a viable option for many.



Unlike more common countries and cities, the cost of living in Dubai has dropped significantly. Small villa living, not as elegant or luxurious as the famous palm frond are available for those who wish to relocate to Dubai.



“Many who are choosing to move to Dubai are often doing so because of work. With so many companies moving to Dubai because of the tax-free nature of the company, there are many affordable villas and homes for most budgets and tastes,” said Jamie Silver, website manager for Living in Dubai.



In addition to villas, there are apartments available. The apartments are not directly on the beach but are convenient enough to warrant the less expensive living option.



There is sufficient medical care and schools available in Dubai, although both are mostly private.



“Knowing about these two things is important because of the tax free nature of the country. Also, the transportation and differences in culture is difficult for many at first, so be aware of a bit of an adjustment period,” said Silver.



There is much to be learned before packing up and simply moving to Dubai or any other country. Fortunately, more information is available for anyone who is finding themselves moving.



“Our website covers about everything in detail. Visit it to learn more about Dubai and living there,” said Silver.



For additional information, visit http://www.livingindubai.org/.



Living in Dubai

Jamie Silver - Website Manager

http://www.livingindubai.org/

info@livingindubai.org