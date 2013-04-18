Livingston Law, LLC Announces New Website

Bessemer, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Alabama divorce and family law firm Livingston Law, LLC announces the launch of a new website at http://www.karenlivingstonlaw.com/ . Attorney Karen Livingston's firm is located in Bessemer and serves the greater Birmingham area.



Attorney Karen Livingston started Livingston Law, LLC with the goal of helping individuals struggling with family law issues. Whether divorce, child custody, child support or another family law issue, she brings expert knowledge to each case she represents.



A graduate of the Birmingham School of Law, Ms. Livingston knows the family courts throughout the Birmingham area, giving her clients an edge. She continues her education regularly and graduated in 2012 from NITA Divorce Trial College. She currently focuses her law practice in three main areas, all of which are highlighted on the newly launched site.



Divorce Law



With statistics indicating that 50 percent of all marriages will end with separation, the need for legal help in this area is strong in Alabama. Ms. Livingston is dedicated to ensuring that her clients' rights and interests are properly protected throughout the divorce process. She handles both contested and uncontested divorce cases for her clients, and she also provides support after divorcing as clients work to rebuild their lives.



Child Support and Child Custody



When a couple who has children chooses to separate, they must decide who will retain custody of those children. Ms. Livingston seeks to protect her clients' parenting rights while also seeking what is in the best interests of the children.



She also helps her clients negotiate and then enforce child support payment amounts, so custodial parents have the financial means necessary to properly care for their children. Consulting with Livingston Law, LLC can help ensure that child custody and support arrangements are fair for all parties.



General Family Law



From pre-nuptials to adoption, family law issues can be quite complex and require the intervention of a qualified lawyer. Ms. Livingston has dedicated her practice to helping people in all areas of family law, including these less common areas.



Livingston Law's new website offers details about these various practice areas, as well as Ms. Livingston's training in the field. The website has a blog that keeps clients up-to-date with legal information affecting families, as well as current news stories. The new site is powered by Avvo Ignite and incorporates Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn connectivity.



About Livingston Law, LLC and how to contact them.



Livingston Law, LLC, is located at 1820 Third Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020.



Attorney Karen Livingston can be reached at 205-834-2262 or by visiting www.karenlivingstonlaw.com