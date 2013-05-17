LivingTrustAuthority.net Shows Visitors How to Create a Living Trust

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- A living trust is a valuable way to pass assets between generations. Those who are unprepared for a sudden passing are often surprised by how much tax is taken from an estate after a death. In order to leave descendants with a stress-free passing, more and more people are deciding to establish a living trust.



A living trust is an essential part of many of today’s estate plans. A living trust is designed to be the easiest way of protecting estate assets while ensuring family members avoid costly court probate proceedings later on. And at LivingTrustAuthority.net, visitors will discover detailed information about setting up a living trust in any state in the US.



Essentially, a living trust is an arrangement created while the asset holder – the trustee – is still alive. That living trust assigns legal title to a beneficiary. These legal titles will be transferred when the original trustee becomes incapacitated or dies.



The main benefit of a living trust is that the property transferred into a living trust prior to death does not go through probate. Instead, ownership of assets is automatically transferred to the beneficiary or beneficiaries named in the trust, which avoids court fees and legal costs. The living trust ceases to exist once all property has been transferred to the beneficiaries.



the information provided by the site is meant to make the process simple:



"Our goal is to teach visitors exactly what they need to do to setup a living trust. After clicking on their state, visitors will learn exactly what's needed to create a living trust in that state. We also discuss the unique benefits of setting up a living trust in that state along with any other information people should know before moving forward with the process."



For example, those who are interested in setting up a living trust in Texas will be happy to know that Texas does not use the Uniform Probate Code, which simplifies the establishment of a living trust. There are also certain types of complex living trusts which can significantly reduce estate tax.



