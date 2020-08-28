Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Livongo Health, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: LVGO stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: LVGO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Livongo Health, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: LVGO investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Mountain View based Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. On August 05, 2020, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Livongo (NASDAQ: LVGO) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Livongo will be exchanged for 0.5920x shares of Teladoc Health plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share, representing a value of $18.5 billion based on the closing price of Teladoc Health shares as of August 4, 2020. Based on a closing price of $249.42 per NYSE: TDOC share on August 4, 2020, investors in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) will receive a value of $158.98 per NASDAQ: LVGO shares they own.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: LVGO at $170.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: LVGO stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Livongo Health, Inc Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Livongo Health, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $417.9 million in 2018 to over $553.3 million in 2019.



Those who are current investors in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



