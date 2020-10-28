Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Lizhi Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Lizhi Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. Lizhi Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 798.56 million CNY in 2018 to over 1.18 billion CNY in 2019.



On or about January 17, 2020, Lizhi Inc. sold about 11 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $11.00 a share raising nearly $45.1 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, Lizhi Inc. stock has plummeted to as low as $3.40 per share on September 14, 2020.



