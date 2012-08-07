LizNicoleJewelry.com Gains Attention for Its Personalized Jewelry

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Personalized jewelry is one of the hottest selling items at the moment. Women who crave distinctive and one of a kind pieces are turning to the Internet in their droves to order personalized jewelry in unprecedented numbers.



One website making huge waves in this sector is LizNicoleJewelry.com, an online jewelry retailer that is building up a huge following across the world. Liz Nicole Jewelry specializes in personalized jewelry, one of a kind pieces that are created individually to customer specification. They set themselves apart from the competition by providing extremely quick delivery, even dispatching personalized jewelry pieces within 24 hours.



The LizNicoleJewelry.com website is designed to be extremely easy to use, with every product clearly displayed on the site with full color, high resolution photography. Even though many pieces are personalized jewelry, it is still easy for website visitors to get a clear idea of the product they will receive through the use of example items.



One of the most popular types of jewelry available on the site is the Posh Mommy selection. With press coverage in People Magazine and In Touch Weekly, this range of personalized pendants is attracting huge media and consumer attention.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“We’re experiencing absolutely unprecedented demand for our personalized jewelry and bespoke pieces, no doubt partly because of our extremely fast service. Our unique processes can create one of a kind and custom engraved jewelry in an unprecedented amount of time with no lack of quality. Although they are created incredibly fast, each of our items is created with a tender loving care that is reflected in the finished item. One of our best selling items is our Posh Mommy range. This is a range of jewelry specifically designed for women who want to show their love for their children in a beautiful and stylish way. There is an absolutely massive demand for this type of jewelry, as the press coverage we have received has confirmed. This type of personalized jewelry is incredibly special to people, and that is the feeling we aim to impart when we design and create our pieces.”



