LJB Security Article Talks About Doorman Communication Skills

East Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- LJB Security Training is a Connecticut school that offers CT security license classes both to license prospective security officers, and to help currently working officers improve their skills. LJB also writes articles and informational materials on various aspects of private security.



Our most recent article deals with the communication skills necessary to be a successful doorman or bouncer. Despite the public stereotype, a doorman's greatest skill isn't physical strength and the ability to rough someone up, but an impressive suite of abilities designed to prevent the situation from escalating to that level in the first place.



These skills include observation, verbal communication and non-verbal presentation such as body language and outward posture.



First, our article talks about the outward appearance of a doorman - again, projecting threat or rough-and-tumble strength isn't necessarily the desired effect. It's much more important to be sharply dressed and presentable; moreover, the body language should project alertness and professionalism at all times - many potentially tricky situations can be prevented when a security officer or bouncer looks like he or she is paying attention and in control of the situation, since potential troublemakers often act up when they see a weakness or lack of attention that they can exploit.



The flip side of projecting a certain image is observing the room at all times and being able to notice when a situation is becoming volatile or when a person (or people) are becoming overly aggressive. A good security officer at a public venue always looks over the crowd and reads the posture and body language - if a guest is showing signs of agitation or aggression towards others, like leaning in too much, using threatening body language, especially if they are intoxicated, this may be a sign that some trouble is afoot; conversely, if someone is being too conspicuously inconspicuous, for example by acting furtive and always checking if they are being watched, that's all the more reason to keep an eye on them.



This is just some of the common-sense advice that LJB offers to aspiring doormen, bouncers and other security officers. Staying calm, professional and in control will give you an edge and allow you to calm down situations before they heat up. Read more at the original article!



If you're interested in a career in the private security field, go to LJB and sign up for a CT security officer training course - it only takes a day to qualify for a state license!



Contact info:



Louis Bonito

LJB Security Training, 58 Renshaw Dr., East Haven, CT 06512 (203) 907-6594

http://www.ljbsecuritytraining.com/