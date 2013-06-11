LJB Security Training Publishes Articles on Eyewitness Identification and the NATO Alphabet

East Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- LJB Security Training is a company that provides CT guard card certification and training, as mandated by state law. The unarmed uniformed security officer certification course can be completed in one day, and consists of an 8-hour class; for certification with the CT Department of Public Safety, you will also need to be fingerprinted and put through a background check for criminal offenses.



In addition to security officer classes, LJB also writes and publishes useful articles about various facets of a guard's work. Our last series of articles talked about bouncers (officially known as "proprietary security officers"), the requirements to become one, and whether or not it's a good idea for a business owner to hire someone with security certification. Our second article was a thorough explanation of armed security guard certification requirements in Connecticut.



Our latest article on EzineArticles talks about the pitfalls of mistaken eyewitness testimony and the often dubious reliability of eyesight and recollection that can lead to misidentified suspects and even mistaken convictions. As a security officer, you will often be the first emergency response personnel to confront troublemakers, and positive identification and testimony are an important part of your work requirements. In order to fulfill this task, you need to have a sharp eye that can pick out relevant details, a keen memory that can retain them, and an extensive and precise law enforcement vocabulary that will allow you to relay this important information to police to aid apprehension of the suspect.



At the same time, you need to know your limits and avoid projecting false certainty that can mislead law enforcement and lead them off track, or, worse yet, lead the wrong person to be arrested and punished for the misdeed. Our article talks about the sharp fall-off in visual resolution and perception even at moderate distances, as well as the effect that ambient colors and lighting conditions can end up having on your ability to offer an accurate description of a person.



Our second article, published on the LJB website, talks about the NATO phonetic alphabet and the importance of knowing it by heart for any CT security license holding officer. The alphabet was designed for maximum information transmission fidelity when communicating over unreliable lines that are affected by static noise or other reception problems; initially used in aviation and the military, it has been adopted by civilian first responders, including fire brigades and the police. While some police jurisdictions use alternate phonetic alphabets, Connecticut has switched to the standard NATO alphabet, which is why a security officer needs to be fluent in it in order to communicate with law enforcement in an emergency.



If you would like to read more on either topic, check out our articles at their sources!



