LJB Security Training Publishes Informative Articles About CT Security Work

East Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Connecticut security guard training company LJB Security Training specializes in conducting state-mandated training courses for individuals who are seeking a career in private security. The 8-hour training class that the law requires covers the basics of a sguard's duties, the laws that apply when using force in the process of stopping criminal activity or making an arrest, and a number of other basics.



However, it takes more than the basics to make a professional security guard, which is why LJB also tries to help guard candidates go above and beyond the minimum and reach a level of preparation that will allow them to respond quickly in any emergency. For that purpose, LJB has recently published two articles that explain various aspects of a security guard's work.



The first article on CT security guard certification has been published on the EzineArticles distribution service, and discusses security certification requirements for armed guards in Connecticut. As in most states around the country, an ordinary guard card is not enough to authorize the use of firearms - there is a number of extra training and documentation requirements for anyone interested in becoming an armed guard in this state.



These requirements include stringent background checks and automatic disqualification for anyone who has prior convictions for felonies or any firearm-related offenses. Individuals with a clean record need to demonstrate proficiency with a firearm, an understanding of gun safety and proper handling, and score over 80% on a live-fire range test. To read more about the requirements and to see the other conditions for becoming an armed guard in CT, read the original article on EzineArticles.



The second article by LJB has been published on the company's website and talks about CT security guard license certification for bouncers. While some states have begun requiring security guard licenses for bouncers, Connecticut is not one of those states, and literally any individual can get a job doing security at a bar or club. However, given recent developments where bouncers who lacked proper security training have used excessive force in dealing with patrons and ended up causing injury or even death, it may be a good idea for bar or club proprietors to have at least one security resource officer on site who has undergone formal training. Doing so may save an entertainment business a large amount of money in liability costs, and a great deal of bad publicity to boot.



We hope these articles will help you understand various aspects of being a security officer in Connecticut, and we look forward to publishing more in the coming weeks.



Since September 11, 2001, the need for Professionally Trained Uniformed Private Security Officers has increased exponentially. Most businesses have come to the realization of the need for a safe and secure environment for employees and customers alike.



