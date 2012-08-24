LL Cool J Stops Home Invasion...what Should You Do if It Happens

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Did LL Cool J do the right thing in stopping the intruder in his home? Los Angeles Police responded to a 911 call made shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday August 22, 2012. LL Cool J had reportedly caught, taken down, and held a male intruder having entered his family’s home. His daughter made the call, so there definitely were other people in the house. Did he put his family at risk by his actions?



Self-Defense Expert Mtano Loewi weighs in on the possibilities based on his 15+ years of experience in personal protection and home security.



“LL Cool J was lucky that he was more prepared than the intruder. Having some training in this area clearly did him justice in this situation. He had confidence in his training and effective know-how. But if he hadn’t been prepared, there had been more than one intruder, or the home invader had been a professional, it could have gotten ugly, really fast. No one wants to end up being the victim of a violent attack”



What should be done if a person encounters a similar situation? Here are some simple questions and effective steps that can be taken in stopping a home invasion before it even starts:



- Be the brightest home on the block. Bad guys are like roaches - they hate light. So let them scurry to someone else’s house instead of yours.



- Don’t forget to lock all your doors. This may seem overly simple, but there is more than one time that police respond to a situation that involves no forced entry. That goes for windows, too. Sometimes the lock on the window is faulty. There’s a fast, effective, and almost free way of solving this.



- Realize that the most important aspect of your alarm system is not the siren. It’s the set-up, monitoring, and response. There is a lot you can do in this area to increase it’s effectiveness.



- What’s the best pet to have for preventative security? And why bigger isn’t always better.



- What’s your action plan? And will it really work? Have you tested it?



Mtano is available to expand upon these topics and answer any questions you may have about Self-Defense, preventing Home Invasions, and what to do when it’s too late!



Mtano Loewi has written articles for national publications and been featured on international television and media. His blog is at http://mtano.com/ and his Self-Defense training system Battle Drill - Combat Street is available on DVD.



Please contact him at media@mtano.com or (334) 456-8266 for interviews or more information.



