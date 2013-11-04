L&L Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEN) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 22, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 22, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of L&L Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEN) over alleged securities laws violations by L&L Energy, Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in L&L Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEN) shares between September 11, 2012 and September 18, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 22, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of L&L Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEN) between September 11, 2012 and September 18, 2013, that L&L Energy, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants between September 11, 2012 and September 18, 2013 made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or allegedly failed to disclose that L&L Energy, Inc. improperly accounted substantial revenue from operations that were already shut down, that L&L Energy, Inc. claimed acquisitions and divestitures of various properties through swap transactions that never occurred through the exchange of assets it never owned in the first place, that L&L Energy, Inc. lacked adequate internal and financial controls, and that as a result of the foregoing, L&L Energy’s financial results were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On Sept. 19, 2013, an article was published that stated that “GeoInvesting is preparing to file a whistleblower report to the NASDAQ and SEC that will accuse L&L Energy of defrauding investors by booking substantial revenue from operations that have been idled for quite some time.“ The same day L&L Energy, Inc responded to the GeoInvesting allegations. L&L Energy, Inc said that the Board of Directors of L&L Energy is unaware of inaccuracy with respect to material facts or material omission contained in its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and that its CEO commented that “GeoInvesting has made false and misleading statements about the Company in the past, while admitting they were actively shorting our stock”.



Shares of L&L Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEN) declined from $2.22 per share on Sept. 18, 2013, to as low as $0.96 per share on Sept. 24, 2103.



On November 1, 2013, NASDAQ:LLEN shares closed at $1.53 per share.



Those who purchased shares of L&L Energy, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com