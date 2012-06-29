LLL Locksmith Launches 24/7 Year Round Emergency Locksmith Service in Philadelphia

Philedelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- LLL Locksmith has launched all new and improved emergency locksmith services in Philadelphia for its loyal customers. They are one of the most recognized security service providers in Philadelphia. Their new 24-hour locksmith service will cut the response time by up to 50% without compromising the range or quality of service provided by one of the leading Philly locksmith companies.



Manager of LLL Locksmith stated, "The security of your home or property is your prime concern. Considering the essential need of our customers, we as a leading Philly locksmith company have decided to provide fast and truly professional emergency locksmith service in Philadelphia, 24/7, 365 days a year. We are in your city to help whether you are locked out of your home, office or automobile. Our trained seasoned technicians are experts in lockouts and emergency situations, where one can expect to have all of the issues resolved very quickly.”



LLL Locksmith is well known for responding fast to residential, commercial businesses, and car lockouts as one of their core businesses. Now their team of car locksmiths of Philadelphia can navigate through heavy traffic to arrive on site and on time. LLL Locksmith is leading the industry by equipping the brightest and best locksmith technicians with fully equipped vehicles that offer service to residential, commercial, or auto lockouts.



About LLL Locksmith

LLL Locksmith is a leading locksmith service provider for the Philadelphia. When operating the team is aware and sensitive to the unforeseen problems of being locked out. Being a leading Philly Locksmith Company, clients will always receive excellent service with complete satisfaction. Their focus is professional installation, and repair & replacement of locks no matter the type, brand or property.