Lloyd Morgan Group Announces the Re-Launch of HGV & PSV Training

Cannock, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Lloyd Morgan Group is excited to announce the soon to be re-launch of its PSV & HGV training, our full range of driver and engineering training courses help promote your businesses professional image alongside educating your team to promote your services above those of your competitors. The official launch date for the training will coincide with the Governments easing of the lockdown restrictions over the next few weeks.



Lloyd Morgan Group believes that its PSV & HGV training will develop your professional skills and prepare you for the job market. This is transport compliance training that offers the highest standards in this sector and accredited by the leading governing bodies such as IRTEC, IMI, JAUPT. Specialists at Lloyd Morgan Group are committed to working closely with students until our participants achieve optimal results.



With the economic downturn, HGV & PSV Driver and engineering training at Lloyd Morgan Group will offer a unique opportunity and sustainable employment in the job market.



Lloyd Morgan Group is a leader in providing transport compliance, guidance & education in all types of training for engineers & drivers within the PSV & HGV Sector.



More Details will be published over the coming weeks on Re-launch of PSV & HGV Training on our website at https://www.lloydmorgangroup.co.uk



Media Contact

Company name: Lloyd Morgan Group

Contact person: Pete Thompson

Contact number: 01543 897505

Address: Lloyd Morgan Group, Phoenix House, Hemlock Park, Hyssop Close

Email: info@lloydmorgangroup.co.uk

Website: https://www.lloydmorgangroup.co.uk