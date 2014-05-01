Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lloyds Bank Private Banking : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Lloyds Bank Private Banking"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Lloyds Bank Private Banking" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Lloyds Bank Private Banking"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Lloyds Bank Private Banking is the wealth management and private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which is based in the UK. It provides a broad range of wealth management and private banking services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) customers and wealthy families. Its service offerings include discretionary management, advisory services, structured products, wealth structuring, succession planning, retirement planning, customized banking and lending solutions, and international wealth management services. The company offers its services to clients with GBP250,000 or more in savings and investments or annual income of GBP100,000 or more. Assets under Management (AuM) for Lloyds Bank Private Banking stood at GBP12.6 billion as on December 31, 2011. The company had historical AuM figures of GBP11.6 billion as on December 31, 2010, which stood at GBP8.3 billion as on December 31, 2009. Lloyds Bank Private Banking has a presence across the UK, and is headquartered in London, UK.



Companies Mentioned



Lloyds Bank Private Banking



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