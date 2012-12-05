L&M Law LLC Is Now Providing Estate Administration

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Losing a family member or a spouse is difficult, and managing their estate can be a very emotional and time consuming task. Between the funeral and burial arrangements as well as putting together a social gathering, a loved one’s death can be very stressful. Hiring a competent and caring law firm is of the utmost importance in securing a loved one’s estate and the family’s peace of mind. The law offices of L&M Law LLC are now readily available to help with Estate Administration, Wills and Trusts in Philadelphia.



The estate attorneys in Montgomery County at L&M Law LLC have experience in the area of estate law. The type of personal attention they provide is important because someone is always available to handle the many questions clients will have throughout the estate administration process. Giving clients a feeling of comfort after the loss of a loved one is imperative in administering the estate properly. With this mind set, L&M Law LLC has had great success in handling the administration of estates and any disputes that may arise, especially if it is an intestate estate otherwise known as an estate without a will.



At the estate planning law firm in Philadelphia at L&M Law LLC, the attorneys assist their clients in all aspects of the estate administration process from opening the estate to filing the final fiduciary income tax return. Through diligent work they make sure that all phases in the process are accounted for and followed through with. During the course of the process, the law firm will keep in mind that their client is dealing with an emotional situation and strive to make the process as painless as possible. No estate is too small or too large for the competent professionals at L&M Law LLC.



About L&M Law LLC

L & M Law was founded on the principle that clients should have access to quality legal representation. They believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. L&M’s attorneys are passionate about what they do and they take tremendous pride in providing client-centric, value-driven legal services to their clients.



