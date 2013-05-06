LMAO Improv Comedy Announces Nationwide Tour of Colleges

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- LMAO, from Comedy Troupe Eight Is Never Enough, is heading on the road this fall to College and University Campuses across the country. The multitalented cast, led by Walt Frasier (Letterman, Blue Bloods, Dr. Oz’s Fat Pants) presents original songs and skits improvised based on audience suggestions and participation. Interactive College Comedy Shows are a huge hit at College Cafes, Freshman Orientations and Main Stage presentations.



Students love being part of the show. Similar to WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY, every 4-6minutes, the MC goes right to the crowd for titles and inspirations for original songs (Blues, Jigs, Rap and Broadway to name a few), comedy scenes and interactive games. Many students will be invited on stage to participate in a human slide show (Usually based on a historical event) called Freeze Frame. Other games have students making funny sound effects or yelling our words and phrases to more directly affect some scenes.



With over 3000 shows in Times Square since 2002, the show – currently at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street) - was the house troupe for The World Famous Laugh Factory in New York 2006-2009. 2009-2011, the show ran Off-Broadway (AGVA) at the Midtown Theater. Groups from Hofstra, NYU, Yeshiva and other NYC area schools still regularly attend weekly public shows. Fridays at 10pm are dedicated to College and University student audiences (Just $5 with college ID).



The interactive musical and sketch comedy is a huge hit with the students at every possible campus event. Back in 2004 the cast was hired to perform four back to school shows by the Pan-Hellenic Council at University of Maryland, College Park. 2005 found LMAO Improv group helping to raise funds at Georgetown University. Two years ago the cast played a private party – resembling a scene from “Animal House”- held by a Princeton University Charter House. Pace University presented six LMAO shows for preview and orientation weekends in 2011. Turning the school snack bar into a comedy club, the show rocked more intimate shows at Misericordia, Vaughnand Stone Hill. And the show was a huge hit on Broadway style main stages at High Point, Lynchburg, Williams, Bloomfield and a number of theatres including the Gerold Opera House (WI).



This fall, the troupe is already touring New England, Mid Atlantic and Northern Mid-West Schools Ohio (University of Dayton 8/18) to Nebraska(Hastings College 10/11). For the second Labor Day in a row, LMAO will help Montclaire State (NJ) welcome 1000+ new Freshman. Later in the season, the show heads south east and west, Florida to California. Bring this show to your campus or your campus to the New York Shows for some very high-impact, relatively low-cost, and extremely memorable entertainment.



About Eight Is Never Enough

Eight Is Never Enough is a renowned improvised comedy troupe led by Walt Frasier who has been seen on TV in numerous shows. The talented cast entertain by interacting with audience, producing highly amusing improve songs and skits. To get more info on booking the touring show -or group sales to New York production -go to http://www.eightimprov.biz/College-Entertainment