LML Groups Announces the Launch of Their New "Why Hire a Project Manager?" Website

Construction and Development Projects are undertaken to meet specific goals and objectives. "Ensuring these goals and objectives are met falls under the responsibilities of the project manager and the right project management firm oversees all details to ensure that the goals and objectives are met in a timely manner," Mr. Proctor says.



Whether you are looking for a construction project manager, fee developer or need a company specializing in real estate project management, a project manager can be of great help. Project managers help their clients save by reducing the amount of time a project takes while keeping costs under control. Project costs are lowered by five to ten percent while clients see a return of 20 to 30 hours every week of their time.



A project manager works to control the risks inherent in the design and construction process while uncovering hidden costs in both processes. Change orders are monitored and reduced and project delays avoided. "When choosing a project manager, companies need to find professionals with construction manager experience and development backgrounds. Look for a company which maintains relationships with local architects, engineers, municipalities and contractors. Doing so guarantees you get the job done in the shortest time possible at the lowest cost," Mr. Proctor continues.



LML Group is a full service project management firm that offers clients development and project management services. They have extensive experience in projects of all types. Project management fees are typically cost neutral to cost savings through improved processes, coordination and integration of the project team. As the project manager, LML ensures the clients’ interests are represented throughout the project delivery process. This includes budget and schedule development, design team selection and management, review of design and construction documents, construction bidding and negotiation, contract management, and monitoring of all construction costs and schedules. Adding LML to the team provides a trusted advisor and single source of responsibility and accountability for projects performance . "LML Group strives to provide this for every client and every project the company undertakes. Our projects come in on time and on budget as a client deserves nothing less," Mr. Proctor states.



LML Group offers development, construction and consulting assistance to businesses in a wide range of situations. Project planning, bidding and negotiation, build-to-suit construction, tenant improvement construction and budget and schedule development and management services are offered. LML Group strives to provide clients with the highest level of quality project management services. Top rated professionals provide outstanding service at all times and all staff members demonstrate professional integrity, knowledge and the skills needed to get the job done right. Using a project manager offers many benefits to clients and LML Group works to provide maximum benefits at all time.