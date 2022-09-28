LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2022 -- Certain directors of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: LMPX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LMPX stocks, concerns whether certain LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: investors that the Company engaged in the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, that the Company used incorrect estimates for chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products, that the Company had misclassified certain items in its financial statements which impacting balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions, that there were material weaknesses in LMP's internal control over financial reporting, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated its revenue, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate certain of its previously issued financial statements and results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



