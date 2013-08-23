LMSLogin.org Compares the Best Learning Management Systems Available Today

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The internet has clearly opened up new technological opportunities for the world. One of the biggest opportunities is online education. Today, most people seeking the date of an historical event go directly to Wikipedia, while universities across the world rely on educational platforms like Blackboard to manage student learning.



LMSLogin.org aims to teach visitors about the advantages of different learning management systems. At LMSLogin.org, visitors will find a number of helpful guides on a topic that is making headlines around the world. That topic is online education and the learning management systems that facilitate online education.



The homepage of LMSLogin.org explains why finding a Learning Management System login page is important. The page suggests users bookmark their LMS login page in order to facilitate future access. LMS logins are used by both educators and students: educators may log into an administrator account, while students would log into a student account with more limited access.



After moving past the LMSLogin.org homepage, visitors will find specific guides on how to use learning management systems. One of the first decisions an educator has to make is which LMS to use. A spokesperson for LMSLogin.org explains the two most popular options available today:



“Today, many colleges and universities use Blackboard to manage online education services. However, Blackboard can be expensive. We recommend a service called Moodle, which is completely free and offers similar features to Blackboard. It’s ideal for small classrooms as well as for small businesses seeking to educate employees on a new topic, system, or program.”



The LMS comparison article is emblematic of changes going on within the LMS industry. Blackboard ruled the industry for many years but is now facing stiff competition from a diverse range of free online services:



“In recent years, we’ve seen a trend away from premium-priced services like Blackboard and towards freer, more open-source solutions like Moodle, Sakai, and Canvas. Furthermore, major textbook manufacturers are also offering online platforms of their own dedicated to teaching students about specific textbook lessons. These services are eroding Blackboard’s market power, and the goal of our site is to explain which LMS offers the best service to users.”



Online learning is booming across the world and more than just colleges are jumping on board. Whether educating employees or spreading information to a support group, LMSLogin.org wants to illustrate the power of learning management systems to all website visitors.



About LMSLogin.org

LMSLogin.org is a site dedicated to explaining the merits of learning management systems. Learning management systems are used by businesses and educational institutions to teach students online. For more information, please visit: http://www.lmslogin.org