Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Shell Global (United Kingdom), FTI International Group Inc. (Canada), APA Corporation (United States), Cryostar SAS (France), Trillium CNG (United States), Gazprom (Russia), ENN Energy Holdings (China), Parker Hannifin Corp (United States), Adani Total Gas Limited (India), TotalEnergies (France), Hindustan Petroleum (India) and Linde Engineering (India).



Scope of the Report of LNG Refueling Station

The structure of LNG stations is similar to that of gasoline and diesel stations, with a storage tank, metres, and dispenser. At pressures ranging from 30 to 120 psi, LNG dispensers give gasoline to cars. Because LNG is stored and administered as a super-cooled liquefied gas, filling a vehicle necessitates the use of protective clothes, a face shield, and gloves, as well as training in fueling procedures. Mobile, containerized, and permanent big stations are the three possibilities for LNG fueling. LNG is delivered by a tanker truck with on-board metering and dispensing equipment in mobile fueling. A starting station, also known as a containerized station, is comprised of a storage tank, dispensing apparatus, metering, and the necessary enclosure. A permanent station offers more storage space and is customised to fulfil the demands of fleets.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Station, Permanent Station), Application (Transportation & Logistics, Marine, Commercial, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Growth Drivers

Growing demand for Mobile LNG Filling Stations for a Small Fleet of Vehicles

Increasing Adoption of LNG as a Transportation Fuel are the Key Factors Driving the Global LNG Filling Stations Market



Roadblocks

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding LNG Filling Stations in Various Countries



Opportunities

Rising Opportunities from Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In April 2021 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had announced that it has signed an agreement with Amazon to provide low and negative carbon renewable natural gas (RNG). The fuel will be provided at 27 existing Clean Energy fueling stations and another 19 non-exclusive new or upgraded Clean Energy-owned stations that Clean Energy expects to be constructed by the end of the year. The new and existing stations will provide RNG in 15 different states.



