LNG Tanker Market Outlook to 2025 - Samsung Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, DSME

The global LNG tanker market will grow steadily during the forecast period and in terms of trade volume, the market will post a CAGR of almost 12% by 2020. The significant increase in the marine pollution has resulted in the increase in the focus of countries around the globe on marine environment protection and attempt to revive the marine ecosystem. Several countries have introduced stringent marine pollution regulations, which is considered to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the LNG storage tank market. Crude or refined oil is one of the most culpable of all marine pollutants and affects the marine life in several ways. Additionally, several organizations hold the shipping industry responsible for several other forms of pollution that include sewage disposal and the emission of nitrous and sulfurous oxides by the burning of diesel/gas. The use of the natural gas as LNG does present several environmentally detrimental factors and will soon be the most sought after alternative fuel by the shipping industry. This estimated increase in demand will drive the demand for liquefied natural gas tankers.



The global LNG Tanker Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Conventional LNG tankers are equipped with a reliable and moderately efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion system. GDF SUEZ Global Energy and Provalys vessels are propelled by a dual-fuel diesel-electric propulsion (DFDE) system that utilizes both diesel oil as well as boil-off gases, which increases the efficiency of the vessel by almost 30% when compared to conventional vessels. This will increase the adoption of DFDE systems in the next few years, and the revamping of carrier propulsion systems is considered to be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the market during the predicted period.



Segment by Key players:

- Samsung Heavy Industries

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

- Hyundai Heavy Industries

- DSME

- Mitsui OSK Lines

- NYK Lines

- Yamal



Segment by Type:

- LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Tanker

- LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker



Segment by Application:

- Aviation

- Marine

- Industrial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



