Load Bank Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 - Emerson (Vertiv), Simplex, Tatsumi Ryoki, Kaixiang

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- A Load Bank is a device which develops an electrical load, applies the load to an electrical power source and converts or dissipates the resultant power output of the source. A Load Bank is intended to accurately mimic the operational or "real" load which a power source will see in actual application.



However, unlike the "real" load, which is likely to be dispersed, unpredictable and random in value, a Load Bank provides a contained, organized and fully controllable load. Consequently, a Load Bank can be further defined as a self-contained, unitized, systematic device which includes both load elements with control and accessory devices required for operation. Where the "real" load is served by the power source and uses the energy output of the source for some productive purpose, the Load Bank serves the power source, using its energy output to test, support or protect the power source.



Load Bank Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Load Bank Market is categorized based on product types into portable, trailer mounted, stationary. Load Bank Market is categorized based on applications into power generation, oil, gas and nuclear, government/military, data centers, industrial, and others. The transmission, power generation and distribution (T&D) segment accounted for the high majority market share in the last few years and will continue to do so in the upcoming years.



Segment by Key players:

- Emerson (Vertiv)

- Simplex

- Tatsumi Ryoki

- Kaixiang

- Northbridge

- Jovyatlas

- Load Banks Direct

- Sephco Industries



Segment by Type:

- Resistive Load Bank

- Reactive Load Bank

- Resistive/Reactive Load Bank



Segment by Application:

- Power Generation

- Government/Military

- Maritime/Shipyards

- Oil, Gas, & Nuclear

- Data Centers

- Industrial

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Load Bank Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Load Bank Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Load Bank Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Load Bank Market Forecast

4.5.1. Load Bank Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Load Bank Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Load Bank Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Load Bank Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Load Bank Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Load Bank Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Load Bank Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Load Bank Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Load Bank Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Load Bank Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Load Bank Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Load Bank Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



