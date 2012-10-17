Loader Pro by SAE Increases Productivity in Loading Operations

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



Combined pallets, late cases, orders split into dry, cooler and freezer zones, nested containers - all are vulnerable to human error. Loader Pro by SAE manages the entire process to prevent costly mistakes and increase productivity in loading operations and delivery. Loader Pro ensures each case is loaded and correctly sequenced before the door is closed.



After exchanging data with the warehouse delivery routing software, Loader Pro directs the entire loading process to optimize each trailer load for its designated route. The system generates a precise, loading sequence, or zone-by-zone placement instructions, and transmits them to wireless computers worn by each loader.



As loaders begin loading cases, pallets and containers onto assigned trailers, each scans the pallet label and trailer-mounted label to the location the system has instructed the pallet to be placed. With a valid match, Loader Pro ensures that each pallet, case or item is loaded onto the correct trailer, in the correct sequence, and in the designated zone for its assigned stop on the delivery route.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



