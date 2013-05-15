LoadSpring Solutions Achieves Oracle PartnerNetwork Specialization for Oracle's Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management 8

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- LoadSpring Solutions, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), and project management (PM) solution experts that can creates fast, easy, mobile cloud solutions,today announced it has achieved OPN Specialized status for Oracle’s Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (PPM) 8.



To achieve OPN Specialized status, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customer and partner community. By achieving a Specialized distinction, LoadSpring has been recognized by Oracle for its expertise in delivering services specifically around Primavera P6 Enterprise PPM 8 through competency development, business results and proven success.



“LoadSpring delivers critical project management cloud solutions quickly and easily for our customers who are deploying Oracle’s Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management 8 for the first time or migrating to this product. Customers can select a cloud solution designed to maximize their IT goals by deploying either traditional cloud environments or Private Cloud. Our SpringBoard portal matched with our QuickStart and QuickBuild implementation as well as the LoadSpringMobile product enables our customers to quickly maximize their Return on Investment from their application investment,” said Eric Leighton, President and CEO, LoadSpring Solutions.



LoadSpring, has been a project management solution provider for 14 years that can solve customers’ software purchasing and access issues, as well as their accompanying deployment and implementation challenges. LoadSpring’s SpringBoard™ Portal provides global project management teams with easy and secure access to their full suite of products as well as software through infrastructure support. To complete the success cycle LoadSpring’s Services group further enables software adoption through its quick and simple implementation products.



About LoadSpring

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a Project Management Solutions company that's totally dedicated to project management software and the people who use it. Our intuitive, user-friendly SpringBoard™ Cloud Portal, combined with our Professional Services Group, makes life simpler and easier for Project Managers and IT teams. These professionals see us as major problem-solvers, helping them make smarter business decisions. LoadSpring supports Fortune 100 companies in industries such as: Architecture; Engineering and Construction; Manufacturing; Real Estate Services; Financial; Gas; Energy/Utilities; City, State and Federal Government; Entertainment; Healthcare and others.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle's partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more visit http://www.oracle.com/partners.



