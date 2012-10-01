"Loan Administration, Check Cashing & Other Services in the US" - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from IBISWorld: "Loan Administration, Check Cashing & Other Services in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Borrow and rebuild: Revenue growth will occur on the back of reemerging loan activity
Loan Administration, Check Cashing & Other Services in the US
Safe as houses: This industry is highly cyclical with the US economy and is positively correlated to home prices, home starts and GDP but negatively correlated with interest rates. The industry's revenue moves in step with loan originations, of which mortgages are the largest component. In 2012, increasing home demand, low rates and a thawing credit market all will increase mortgage originations, thus driving industry revenue.
This Loan Administration, Check Cashing and Other Services industry services loans, most notably mortgages. This industry does not originate loans, which includes legally arranging and issuing the loan. Servicing loans includes performing all of the administrative aspects of the loan. The industry also performs money transmission services, which includes selling and cashing traveler's checks, money orders and cashier's checks, while also renting safe deposit boxes.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of America Corporation, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company
