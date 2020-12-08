Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Gold Loan Market in India 2020 with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players Such as Axis Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Manappuram Finance Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.



If you are a Gold Loan Market in 2020 manufacturer and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020



In India, gold is considered to be a sign of social status, financial security and cultural legacy. As of 2019, households in India assembled about 25,000 tons of gold, making the country the largest holder of the yellow metal in the world. Rural communities account for ~65% of the total gold demand in the country. Owing to the sentimental value that Indians associate with this indispensable item, people seldom sell it to meet financial emergencies. They prefer to pledge gold as collateral to secure short-term loans. Gold loans enjoy a relatively low interest rate that varies between 9.5% and 24%, and have a flexible tenure (ranging from a few days to 5 years).



The gold loan market in India was valued at ~INR 2,921.42 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach ~INR 6,275.40 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12.75% during the 2020-2025 period.



Segment insights:

The Indian gold loan market is segmented into organized gold loan market, also known as formal gold loan market and unorganized gold loan market or the informal gold loan market. The organized gold loan segment includes public banks, private banks, small finance banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs and Nidhi companies. In contrast, the unorganized sector is dominated by money lenders and pawnbrokers.

The unorganized segment accounts for more than 60% of the gold loan market in the country. Nevertheless, the organized sector is anticipated to expand exponentially during the forecast period.



NBFCs constitute the largest share of the organized market. Customers residing in rural parts of the country are gradually switching to these NBFCs, owing to quick loan processing, systematic gold valuation, auctioning and safe-keeping. Banks also offer gold loans, but they primarily consider these as their priority sector lending (PSL) requirements. Further, small finance and Nidhi companies represent the co-operative segment in the Indian gold loan industry, and account for ~12.98% of the organized gold loan market. Private sector banks are gradually entering the Indian gold loan market with tech-driven offerings like online gold loan services.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020



Impact of COVID-19:

The Indian gold loan market has witnessed a positive impact on business during the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gold loan products have experienced rapid growth than other retail banking products during this period. Due to economic distress and job losses, gold is acting as an insurance policy, as well as a retirement plan across India. People are availing gold loans to fulfill their immediate fund requirements.



Moreover, demand for gold loan is further expected to expand as risk profiles of borrowers have depreciated considerably and lenders are becoming risk-averse. Many NBFCs are facing liquidity crisis, which is deteriorating their liquidity capacity. Therefore, gold loans are becoming a fallback plan for borrowers who are denied loan through regular channels.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Axis Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Manappuram Finance Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India



Book Latest Edition of Study Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2688527



Introduction about Gold Loan Market in India 2020



Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2018

Gold Loan Market in 2020 Market by Application/End Users

Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Gold Loan Market in 2020 Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Gold Loan Market in 2020 (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Gold Loan Market in India 2020 Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2688527-gold-loan-market-in-india-2020



Thanks for reading this article; HTF also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia