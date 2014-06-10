Loan Owl Upgrades SME Loan Searching and Comparison Tools

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Loan Owl, a leading loan comparison and matching provider, announced the expansion of its services aimed at small- and medium-scale enterprises (SME). The company's newly upgraded SME loan tools will allow owners and leaders of these sometimes under-served businesses to more easily arrange for a variety of types of financing for their operations. Loan Owl is one of Singapore's leading services of this sort and has a long record of success assisting with SME, residential, and personal loans.



"Although they don't often make the headlines, small and medium enterprises are at the heart of our thriving economy here in Singapore," company representative Benjamin Loo said, "and securing sufficient financing on favorable terms can make all the difference for businesses of these scales. Our expert advisors and sophisticated software tools can make this important task easier than ever." While professional economists are virtually unanimous in pointing to the fundamental importance of smaller businesses for healthy economies, groups such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have long pointed to the difficulties they often face when it comes to accessing financing. Companies like Loan Owl therefore serve a crucial need by helping to match businesses in these size ranges with lenders who will work with them in mutually beneficial fashion.



"Our upgraded loan search tools will allow our advisors to assist our customers in even more fruitful ways," Loo continued, "After putting a few simple details into a web form, a phone call marking the start of a free consultation will be only seconds away." Loan Owl works with the country's most renowned and stable lenders to arrange for loan products that are uniquely suited to the needs of small and medium enterprises. These SME loans may be issued against collateral such as existing business assets, the factoring of accounts receivable or other future revenue streams, or unsecured and offered based on the assessment of information including financial reports and other indications of financial wherewithal.



In addition to helping to arrange for these often-crucial SME loans, Loan Owl also works with homeowners to provide for renovation loans, and with credit-worthy individuals of all sorts who seek personal loans. As a leader in Singapore's lending sector, the company strives to continually improve upon the usefulness and breadth of its services, a fact reflected in the recent upgrading of its SME loan capabilities. Potential borrowers of all types may easily make use of the company's services, free of charge, by visiting its website. Most borrowers are thereafter quickly presented with a variety of loan offerings, without any obligation.



About Loan Owl

Loan Owl is a leading Singaporean provider of loan comparison and consultation services. Working with a variety of the country's top lenders, it matches individual and commercial borrowers with the most competitive, suitable loan offerings without hidden fees or obligation.