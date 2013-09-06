Loan Referral Company Facilitates Loan Access to People with Bad Credit History

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Nobody knows better, the fastest way to access new personal loan despite’s one’s bad credit history, than James Clark, head of Fish4Loans.com.au, who today announces his one-stop-shop for all personal loan needs company is available to assist anyone who badly needs a personal loan, a car loan, a home loan, or a business loan.



“Accessing any kind of loan has never been easier than it is today, and all one needs is to simply visit the www.fish4loans.com.au website, plug in a few details, and just like magic, be transferred to a lender that can help,” says James, editor of the Australian-based www.fish4loans.com.au site, the lead generator for a number of different lenders.



They refer loan requests to lenders who will be able to assist with your application.



The www.fish4loans.com.au site, which specializes in taking care of the needs of employed and unemployed Australians with bad credit, is set up to help persons looking for a new personal loan save time when looking for lenders that accept clients with bad credit.



“Now, there is no faster, easier way to make sure you get the best home loan financing, or any loan for that matter,” says James.



“You explain your situation and what you are looking for in your home loan financing package just one time. Then we will refer you to the Loan Specialists that will do the shopping for you,” adds James.



According to the spokesperson, their partners are committed to helping people land the best loan for their situation.



The question is how does this all work?



James says, “It’s easy.”



According to him, with over 30 lenders and thousands of different products, their Loan Specialists have plenty of options to offer anyone who desires a loan.



“With their guidance, picking the right loan for your individual situation is quick and easy,” adds James.



For further information, please visit the following website:

http://www.fish4loans.com.au/bad-credit-loan/



MEDIA CONTACT:

James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715, james@fish4loans.com.au

http://www.fish4loans.com.au/bad-credit-loan/

Sydney, NSW, Australia