Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- A new independent 200 page research with title 'Global Loan Servicing Software Market Size study, by Type (SaaS-Based, On-Premises) by Application (SME lending, Medical Financing, Peer to Peer Lending, POS Financing, Retail Lending) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026' The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as FICS,Fiserv Inc., Mortgage Builder Software Inc., Nortridge Software, Shaw Systems Associates Inc. etc.



Summary

Global Loan Servicing Software Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Loan Servicing Software is used as a complete loan servicing system which involves transaction processing and banking, , collection management system, electronic funds automated clearing house payments and collections , credit reporting software, and investor accounting. The pricing of loan servicing software is dependent upon the volume, complexity, essential features, and exact requirements in a customer's requested proposal. The market growth is primarily driven by rising need for automated process along with the surging need to fulfil various regulations. Moreover, advent of fully managed loan servicing software with numerous features such as peer-to-peer lending, medical financing, payday loans, credit unions etc. is a major trend fueling the growth of the market.



Further, with the rising number of personal loans across the globe the demand for Loan Servicing Software increases. As per the US Federal Reserve, Personal Loans have doubled in last 4 years ranging from USD 72 billion in 2015 to USD 143 billion in 2019. With a total of 21.1 million outstanding personal loans in the country with 19.1 million of the customers having an unsecured personal loan. As the loan lending process is a multi step process as it is complex and time consuming. The rising demand from Financial organizations for automated application process coupled with efficient screening drives the market for Loan Servicing Software. The rising digitalization in the banking industry further fuels the market growth.



However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, with the adoption of big data analytics and other advanced technologies presents an opportunistic market for the Loan Servicing Software.



Major market player included in this report are:

FICS,Fiserv Inc., Mortgage Builder Software Inc., Nortridge Software, Shaw Systems Associates Inc., Altisource Portfolio Solutions, Applied Business Software Inc., Cassiopae SAS, AutoPal Software, C-Loans



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

SaaS-based

On-Premises



By Application:

SME lending

Medical Financing

Peer to Peer Lending

POS Financing

Retail Lending



By Region:

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Loan Servicing Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Loan Servicing Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Loan Servicing Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Loan Servicing Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Loan Servicing Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Loan Servicing Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Loan Servicing Software Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Loan Servicing Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Loan Servicing Software Market, by Application

....Continued



