loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- loanDepot, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by loanDepot, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Foothill Ranch, CA based loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States.



On or around February 11, 2021, loanDepot, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 3.85 million shares of stock priced at $14.00 per share. Then, on August 3, 2021, loanDepot, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, loanDepot reported non-GAAP and GAAP earnings per share and revenue that all fell short of consensus estimates. The Company stated that its results "reflect[ed] lower loan origination volumes and profit margins" and that its "revenues were lower on decreased gain on sale margins."



Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) declined to $8.62 per share on August 3, 2021.



