Loans Company Launches Installment Payday Loans to Ease Debt Clearance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- When looking for quick cash, payday loans come in handy for the employed where they are allowed to obtain some amounts which they are then supposed to repay on receiving their respective paychecks. Instead of making a lump sum payment at the end of the specified month, iloanswithbadcredit.com will now be allowing borrowers more time, up to a number of months, to sort out their debts.



Applicants will still continue to enjoy the simple application process when going for installment payday loans where they will be providing just some basic details like name, age, employment and checking account details. This is a step that they will be completing within three minutes and lenders will be responding almost immediately with their respective quotes. These offers will be non binding.



In a move to enhance transparency, the company has provided an installment loans calculator intended for use in getting the payment amounts in various offers. This will be assisting the applying persons in making informed choices where they will also be having it easy when making all the necessary payments. Low income earners will also be getting schedules requiring smaller payments and these will be working perfectly for their situations.



The spokesperson for iloanswithbadcredit.com talked about the amount of time it will be taking for consumers to get cash by saying that, “We have very reliable lenders who have given out their word to process inquiries on installment payday loans within 12 hours. This is the longest that one can be kept waiting and there are applicants who will be having cash with them in less than 3 hours.”



This statement ended by inviting borrowers to enjoy the offer by mentioning that, “This package has already been rolled out and we have approved several applications on the same. We have more than enough loan providers who will be efficiently handling even huge applications. We will be responding to inquiries instantly and we will be leaving it to the consumer to choose the offer that appears more attractive. The whole process will be safe and secured.”



About iloanswithbadcredit.com

Having been started in 2011, the company is almost turning three years old and it has collaborated with a good number of loan providers to offer the best to consumers. It presents a very secure platform where borrowers are able to go about their business without worrying of internet scams or their personal information being misused. Visit www.iloanswithbadcredit.com for installment payday loans.