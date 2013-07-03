Loans Hero Provides Secured Bad Credit Loans for Homeowners

Guildford, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Although individual insolvencies continue to decline in England and Wales, dropping 12.9 percent for the first quarter of 2013 as compared to the first quarter of 2012, credit problems follow consumers for years, if not for life. The credit issues often prevent consumers from obtaining traditional loans, even if the credit problems have long been resolved. "Loans Hero understands that things happen and each situation is different. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach or using the automated credit process to assess a client's financial situation, Loans Hero builds a relationship with the client to determine if secured bad credit loans (http://www.loanshero.co.uk/products/secured-bad-credit-loans.html) are right for them," Matthew Peters of Loans Hero declares.



A homeowner secured bad credit loan helps in a variety of situations. Choose to consolidate credit card bills to reduce the interest rate and reduce payments to one each month, start a new business or pay for a child's education or wedding. Add on or improve the home. "Consumers have a wide range of options to select from with the money obtained. Why do without when a secured homeowner loan provides the funds needed for a variety of purposes? Loans Hero helps those with credit problems obtain the funds needed to accomplish these dreams," Mr. Peters continues.



Loans Hero secured loans come with significantly lower interest rates as compared to personal loans as the home is used as collateral. This provides the lender with security as they have a method of recourse in the event the loan is defaulted on so both parties win. "Homeowners find they are able to borrow a larger amount and the terms tend to be friendlier so the home owner may choose a longer repayment term to reduce stress on the finances," Mr. Peters goes on to say.



Thanks to the downturn in the global economy, lenders tightened their criteria for personal loans. Many homeowners found they could no longer obtain a personal loan for planned projects or those already in progress. "With the help of Loans Hero, these projects can now be implemented or completed," Mr. Peters exclaims.



About Loans Hero

Loans Hero differs from traditional lenders in that they look at the big picture and consider each loan as a unique product, one with real people making the request. By forging relationships with clients, Loans Hero finds they are better able to assist consumers trying to reach their financial goals. Loans Hero promises to keep things simple and honest at all times while helping clients find the product which best meets their needs. They eliminate the automated credit process to get an accurate picture of a client's current financial situation rather than focusing on what happened in the past that may no longer be relevant. Those with bad credit or those who are tired of being treated as a number rather than an actual person turn to Loans Hero to receive the personalized attention they deserve.