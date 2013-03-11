LoanShark.co Helps Borrowers Avoid Loan Sharks and Find Trustworthy, Honest Lenders

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- When applying for loans, it’s natural to be worried about loan sharks. Loan sharks prey on borrowers with hidden fees and high interest rates. But some people aren’t content to let loan sharks prey on undefended borrowers. Some are taking a stand against dishonest lending tactics.



LoanShark.co is one website that is taking a stand against loan sharks. At LoanShark.co, visitors will find a petition they can sign to fight against loan sharks. There are also links that allow borrowers to file a complaint against lenders who have cheated them in the past, as well as an information section that teaches people how to find a loan shark and how to defend against their tactics.



The LoanShark.co spokesperson explains why it’s so important to file a complaint against lenders who try to take advantage of unwary borrowers:



“Loan sharks usually get away with their crimes. Very few people report being the victim of a loan shark because they’re too embarrassed or they simply don’t know who to contact. Our complaint filing form makes it easy for borrowers to let the authorities know about loan sharks and anyone who participates in dishonest borrowing practices.”



Although reporting loan sharks to the authorities is important, LoanShark.co helps borrowers in another important way: by connecting them with honest lenders who will not cheat them out of their hard-earned money.



LoanShark.co specializes in providing bad credit loans. Anyone with bad credit can apply for the loans on the LoanShark.co website and be connected with lenders they can trust. The LoanShark.co spokesperson explains how the website chooses the right lenders:



“We specifically choose each lender based on a set of qualities. Our lenders do not charge hidden fees and we only work with lenders that have fair interest rates. Unfortunately, the bad credit financing industry has plenty of loan sharks, which is why we want to help our visitors get the financing they need and deserve.”



LoanShark.co will also compare bad credit lenders for the borrower, making it easy for anyone to choose the most affordable financing option. The LoanShark.co website is filled with testimonials from borrowers who were able to find thousands of dollars of financing thanks to Loan Shark. The website promises that qualified lenders can receive up to $2,500 in financing in under one hour.



LoanShark.co helps borrowers report loan sharks and financing scams by providing free complaint filing forms. The website also specializes in connecting visitors with bad credit loans from trustworthy lenders. For more information, please visit: http://www.loanshark.co