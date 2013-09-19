Local Access to Lasik Surgery Now Available in Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- SharpeVision makes Lasik surgery readily available for people in the Greater Seattle Area including Bellevue, Kirkland, and Redmond. Having performed tens of thousands of surgeries, laser vision correction in Bellevue is offered at affordable prices. Monthly payment and other financing plans are also available.



Sharpe Vision Laser correction provides an effective means for improving vision without glasses. Founder Dr. Matthew Sharpe has performed the procedure on over 56,000 patients and can reduce or eliminate nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. A free consultation is provided.



In addition to a free consultation, Lasik surgery Kirkland is available with several payment options. Patients can pay with a credit card, cashier’s check, pre-tax accounts, and more. The initial 90-minute exam gathers details through 3-D diagnostic measurements to provide the most thorough information. The Lasik eye doctor that Bellevue patients have relied upon measures the shape and thickness of the cornea before any procedure.



Dr. Sharpe began performing laser vision correction in 1998. A Ziemer femtosecond laser and Wavelight 400 Hz excimer laser are used for Lasik surgeries. Laser eye surgery in Bellevue is performed using state-of-the-art technology, from a physician skilled in the field and who used the first FDA-approved laser for eye surgery.



For those needing Lasik surgery in Washington, Sharpe Vision is the perfect place to receive the best in cataract surgery and other forms of eye care. Dr. Sharpe helps patients with dry eyes and can also deal with more complex issues and emergency care.



Pricing information is available online, in addition to the “Ultimate Guide to Choosing a LASIK Surgeon” that can be downloaded. Appointments can be scheduled online as well. To consult with Dr. Matthew Sharpe and discover the most affordable Lasik surgery available, go to www.sharpe-vision.com



About SharpeVision

Founded by Dr. Matthew Sharpe in 1998, one of the most experienced refractive surgeons in the U.S., SharpeVision offers affordable Lasik surgery with the latest technology. Patients can take advantage of financing plans and specialized pricing. SharpeVision provides an array of other eye care services, including cataract treatment and emergency care.