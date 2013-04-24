Local Author and Forgiveness Expert Releases New Book "Forgiveness: Heal Your Past and Find the Peace YOU Deserve"

Clarkdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Sacred Life Publishers has released Attorney Lori Rubenstein’s latest book, Forgiveness: Heal Your Past and Find the Peace YOU Deserve.



Lori Rubenstein has been on a journey and each of her earlier books has been a stop along the way. Now, with Forgiveness: Heal Your Past and Find the Peace You Deserve, she’s not satisfied with simply moving forward --- she’s seriously determined to pick up the pace!



Popular wisdom enjoys telling us that it’s not about the destination but, rather, the journey itself that’s important. Perhaps. Rubenstein, however, believes that we are each on an evolutionary path that is leading us to our ultimate destination. The author recognizes that we all define that destination according to our own belief system --- and that it doesn’t make any difference what we call it.



So, where are we going? Home. Or, as the author likes to say, “back to love.”



You would think the line to get on board for this trip would be long indeed! And it is. But the journey is not an easy one. Obstacles constantly crop up to block the path --- abuse, neglect, abandonment, rejection and on and on. Love may be on the other side but what if we don’t have the strength to make it through?



“People are floundering. We are bombarded with news about war, terrorism, bombings, and even little children being murdered! How in the world do you find peace and forgiveness when these horrors are constantly in our face?” Rubenstein says that’s exactly why she was guided to write this book. “Even with the horrors around us, the truth is there is still more good than bad, and our vision of the world, how we experience the world, has more to do with our own thought than the news reports.” Through her own life experiences and assisting others with theirs, she has come to recognize the incredible power of the gifts that are granted and received with forgiveness!



“It is my belief that, in this new golden era of ours, the energies into which we are stepping will allow us all to remember who we are at a core level, spiritual beings having human experiences. When we remember this, our thoughts, values, and actions naturally follow. As we change our perceptions and rise above holding onto past grudges, hurts, anger and fears, so do the energies and perceptions of others around us naturally and miraculously also change.”



Forgiveness is the key. It is the difference between struggling over, around or through the issues that can create near paralysis or simply having them dissolve before our eyes. Pretty powerful stuff! And what’s even more exciting is that we have complete control over the process. It is our choice to practice forgiveness and it doesn’t depend on the participation of anyone else!



But, it’s easy enough to say that forgiveness is the answer. We’ve been told things like that all of our lives. Having the key doesn’t do much good if you don’t know how to use it to unlock the door. That’s where Rubenstein’s experience as a Forgiveness Teacher comes in as she lays out the specific steps for the “living with forgiveness” process.



Forgiveness: Heal Your Past and Find the Peace You Deserve is presented in a clear, down-to-earth format. Along with amazing messages channeled by enlightened masters and spiritual beings are real-life examples shared by the author and others struggling with issues that most will easily relate to. These combine to lead the reader to the awareness that there’s something almost miraculous in discovering that the very things that seemed to hold us back are actually the most powerful tools in moving us forward.



Rubenstein’s own personal journey has resulted in the belief that nothing is unforgivable and that the discovering of that is literally transformational. That’s the power and the gift that she offers with this book.



About the Author: Lori S. Rubenstein

Lori S. Rubenstein is a passionate lifetime learner in the art of forgiveness. She has been blessed with the gift of getting to practice forgiveness her whole life and believes that our life path, our journey, is exactly what we need to meet our soul’s desire, thus, there is a purpose and a reason for everything. Her life set her up perfectly to be a beacon - lighting the path for others to find their way back to love. Whether she holds you with grace and love, or a “tough-love-tell-it-like-it-is” attitude, you know this compassionate warrior has your back!



After practicing law as a family attorney-mediator for 18 years, Lori is an example of someone who walks her talk. She is now an inspirational speaker and forgiveness teacher. Twice divorced and having raised her two children, she is now in a new marriage to the man she has loved and adored for the last 6 years. Lori is honored to witness people’s growth as she speaks to groups about forgiveness and moving through the transition from victim to victor!



Other books by Lori include:

- Transcending Divorce: A Guide for personal Growth and Transformation, Conscious Relationships

- Freedom from Abuse: Finding Yourself Again

- Co-authoring a best seller, Wake-up Live the Life You Love

- Co-authoring The Faces Behind the Pages that Inspire



To learn more about Lori, and to find out about her classes and retreats, visit her Web site at www.LoriRubenstein.com for meditations, visualizations, books, classes, retreats and workshop information.



