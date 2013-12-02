Local Author Launches Debut Fantasy Novel

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The One: Children of Destiny is an epic tale of generations of bloodshed betwixt four separate races/nations put on hold when thrown into an uneasy alliance by an outside invading evil. Although they all share the same religion, all four races have different interpretations, hence their past conflicts, and now they have been told by the source of their religion to have the sons and daughters of their leaders go on a quest to not only discover the source of said evil, but find allies as well. Told in the vein of Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, our intrepid group of near adults must overcome not only a series of near-impossible obstacles, they must also learn to work together and overcome their own personal prejudices, fears, and personality flaws while doing so. Perhaps even learn to love one another.



Oklahoma native author, P. A. Copeland of Yukon will debut his first YA book, The One: Children of Destiny published by J. Ellington Ashton Press. Born and raised in Bethany, P.A. Copeland along with co-author Roy C. Booth have announced the release for their fantasy novel. Several book signings at local bookstores will soon be announced.



P. A. Copeland had a vision for this novel in the 80s, but after 9/11 the book took a new direction as he, like many others, struggled to make sense of the violence perpetrated on innocent individuals. This book underscores current issues and exemplifies the aftermath of wars in which we are still engaged today. Written in the fantasy genre, his book poses the question, “What do our differences matter when faced with something bigger than ourselves?”



About

The One: Children of Destiny is available now at, Amazon.com/author/p.a.copeland



P. A. Copeland is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact pacopeland@yahoo.com.