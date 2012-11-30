Local Author Publishes First Novel Hale County by Chad R Martin

Senatobia, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Chad Martin had a dream since he was six years old: to be a writer. “I would write about everything from Science Fiction to sports stories,” he responded when asked about the types of stories he preferred. “I could not turn off my imagination.” His first book, “Hale County Book 1: The Asylum” is a reflection of his story telling mindset: always keep the reader wanting more.



The fictional Hale County , Tennessee is the setting for this modern suspense novel. Mystery surrounds the struggling county. An unmarked grave, along with an old prison that had been turned into a mental institute for the criminally insane, raises the tension in the controversial county where nothing is as it seems.



Originally from Texas, Chad states that his adopted town of Senatobia was a great influence on his character creation. “There are so many great people here, as well as local businesses such as the Tobie Cinema, that provided me with great visual and creative inspiration.”



Chad recently formed a company, Laurel Rose Publishing, with his business partner, Dr. Mike Cockrell, to help other would be authors who have always wanted the chance to bring their own stories to life. “Traditional book publishing has always been a tough market to break into. But, with the Kindle revolution and the rise of the E-book, every would-be author has an opportunity to give birth to their dreams.”



Chad is currently writing the second book in the Hale County series, “Awakenings”, as well as authoring a children’s book that is due out soon entitled “Our Family.”



About the Author: Chad Martin

Chad has been in the entertainment field in one form or the other for the past 17 years. The past few years he has spent as an actor in community theatre at the Panola Playhouse. His biggest success has been raising his children.



For more information about Hale County, please visit: http://laurelrosepublishing.com/



Link to the book: http://goo.gl/8PAK8