Local Bendigo Website Design Company Launches Unique Initiative for Non-Profit Organisations

Melissa Parker, Project Manager at Bendigo based website design Company CMather Web Development has announced that the company shall provide free website designing and development services for non-profit organizations throughout Victoria.



"This new service is a part of our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy," announced Melissa. CMather has provided user friendly web designs at affordable prices to hundreds of local clients in and around Bendigo. Besides design and development, they're also into site maintenance, marketing initiatives, and even optimisation services.



Creating a web presence is essential for everyone, including non-profit organisations. A website helps the organization to share its ideas, values, and create awareness about its programs. When information is shared, it not only helps to attract donations, but also talented staff and volunteers. It also creates a general awareness and builds confidence about the organisation in the community. Unfortunately, most organisations are short of resources to launch such web initiatives. This is where CMather Web Development plans to step in.



"Through careful resource planning and smart use of technology, we've perfected the art of creating professional websites at affordable costs. It is this talent that allows us to provide FREE services to charity organisations, adds Melissa. The Company can also help in establishing a web presence by getting the site listed on Google, on local searches through Google Local and on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, etc.



CMather Web Development is a Bendigo based web design and development company that services in and around Bendigo including places like Castlemaine, Ballarat, Shepparton, Echuca, Kyneton, Maryborough, Swan Hill and Mildura. They provide a comprehensive web solution including website design, maintenance, hosting and development for small business.



To know more visit, http://www.cmather.com/quote/